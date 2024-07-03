Photos: See the path of destruction from Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm.
Beryl has begun to bring heavy rain and roaring winds to the Cayman Islands despite being downgraded.
The storm pounded Jamaica with heavy rain and destructive winds on Wednesday. Officials say the death toll from the storm has risen to at least 8.
Beryl is expected to impact Mexico and South Texas this weekend.
July 3
Beryl is the strongest hurricane to form this early in the Atlantic Hurricane season, fueled by warm ocean waters.
Jamaica has announced a state of emergency and a curfew has been put in place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
July 1
June 30
