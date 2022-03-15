Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Updated March 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM ET

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for Harris said on Tuesday.

The vice president has so far tested negative, said spokeswoman Sabina Singh.

Both Emhoff and Harris withdrew from a scheduled appearances at an Equal Pay Day event this evening at the White House.

In his remarks at the Equal Pay Day event, President Biden said that the vice president "chose not to take a chance since her husband had contracted COVID, although he's feeling very well, I'm told."

Earlier in the day, Harris attended a bill-signing event with President Biden, 79, and a large group of Democratic lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vermont Sen. Senator Patrick Leahy.

The 81-year-old Democrats are respectively second and third-in-line for the presidency, behind Harris.

Patrick Semansky / AP / AP Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Harris' office later announced that her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Later in the day, Harris hosted an event at the White House with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and current and former members of the U.S. women's soccer team.

The second gentleman has been active in promoting the administration's pandemic response measures, including travelling the country last year to visit clinics and vaccination sites.

In Tallahassee, I heard from faith and community leaders, medical professionals, educators, and students about how they’re encouraging people to get the vaccine.



Everybody has a role to play. Talk to your friends, families, and loved ones. Vaccines save lives. pic.twitter.com/jUMyPhmKEL — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) June 11, 2021

The White House has not released information about whether Emhoff, who has received three doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, is experiencing symptoms.

NPR's Scott Detrow contributed reporting.

