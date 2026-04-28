Yacht Kingz flawlessly recreates the timeless hits of Toto, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, and more—featuring powerhouse vocals, lush instrumentation, and an irresistible energy that keeps audiences grooving. Whether you're reliving the glory days or discovering these classics for the first time, Yacht Kingz delivers a performance like no other, making every show a first-class ticket to the smooth sounds of the late '70s and early '80s. Their signature style blends impeccable musicianship with a fun, immersive concert experience, complete with nautical flair and high-energy showmanship.