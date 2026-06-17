For program support on WDIY, we thank the Jacobsburg Historical Society, presenting WWII Living History Weekend: A Salute to All Veterans on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boulton Historic Site, 402 Henry Road in Nazareth. Home to the Pennsylvania Longrifle Museum and the 1832 J. Joseph Henry House Museum, the weekend features museum tours, military camp tours and demonstrations, period vehicles and weapons, a special Holocaust exhibit, and more. More information is available at jacobsburghistory.com.