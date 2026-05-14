Reclaimed Performing Arts Company proudly invites you to our fundraiser event Worth The Wait: Reclaimed In Bloom!

This event finally prevails as Reclaimed PAC refines our processes and experience to fit who we are. We hope to make up for lost time by connecting with and uplifting the community we serve.

Join us in the Fellowship Hall of East Hills Moravian Church on June 14th from 6:00pm-9:00pm

We hope to see you there!

Dress Code: Florals and Formals

