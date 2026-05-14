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Worth The Wait: Reclaimed In Bloom

Worth The Wait: Reclaimed In Bloom

Reclaimed Performing Arts Company proudly invites you to our fundraiser event Worth The Wait: Reclaimed In Bloom!

This event finally prevails as Reclaimed PAC refines our processes and experience to fit who we are. We hope to make up for lost time by connecting with and uplifting the community we serve.

Join us in the Fellowship Hall of East Hills Moravian Church on June 14th from 6:00pm-9:00pm

We hope to see you there!

Dress Code: Florals and Formals

East Hills Moravian Church
$29-$34
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
reclaimedpac@gmail.com
https://reclaimedpac.square.site/
East Hills Moravian Church
1830 Butztown Road
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017
610-868-6481
easthillsmcoffice@rcn.com
http://www.easthillsmc.org/seasonal/the-east-hills-putz/