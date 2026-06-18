WDIY Presents Belmont
WDIY Presents Belmont
WDIY is pleased to offer programming support to Archer Music Hall presenting Belmont in Arrow. Formed by Chicago high school friends in 2014, Belmont quickly evolved from a local pop-prog rock punk band into an internationally lauded rock band. The trio is made up of Taz Johnson on vocals, Brian Lada on drums, guitar, bass, and programming, and Jason Inguagiato on guitar.
Archer Music Hall
$33 - $51
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Belmont
Archer Music Hall
939 Hamilton StAllentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-798-1466
archerInfo@livenation.com