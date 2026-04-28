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Walter Salas-Humara – Alt-Country Pioneer and Co-Founder of The Silos

Walter Salas-Humara – Alt-Country Pioneer and Co-Founder of The Silos

Walter Salas-Humara, co-founder of the influential band The Silos, brings decades of songwriting and storytelling to the Godfrey Daniels stage. Emerging from New York’s post-punk scene in the 1980s, The Silos were playing alt-country before the term existed and earned Rolling Stone’s Best New Artist honor in 1987. Salas-Humara’s songs focus on vivid storytelling—capturing everyday moments with wit, detail, and a wandering Western edge.
Today, his performances blend songs and stories in a way that feels perfectly suited to the intimate setting of Godfrey Daniels. In our Live Music Listening Room, audiences can experience the textured voice, sharp wordplay, and thoughtful songwriting that have shaped a career spanning more than two dozen albums.

Godfrey Daniels
$25.59 ADVANCE | $30.78 DAY OF SHOW
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
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Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org