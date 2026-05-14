© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Views of the Valley: A Plein Air Experience Reception

Views of the Valley: A Plein Air Experience Reception

Experience the Valley through the eyes of our artists. This is exhibit is the culmination of month long plein air painting meetups by local artists. You are invited to explore the paintings and meet the artists at the opening reception. Exhibit continues through July 18.

Gallery at Nazareth Center for the Arts
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Lehigh Art Alliance
info@lehighartalliance.org
https://www.lehighartalliance.org/views-of-the-valley
Gallery at Nazareth Center for the Arts
30 E Belvidere St.
Nazareth, Pennsylvania 18064
nazarethartsgallery@gmail.com
https://www.nazaretharts.org/thegallery