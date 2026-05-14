Views of the Valley: A Plein Air Experience Reception
Views of the Valley: A Plein Air Experience Reception
Experience the Valley through the eyes of our artists. This is exhibit is the culmination of month long plein air painting meetups by local artists. You are invited to explore the paintings and meet the artists at the opening reception. Exhibit continues through July 18.
Gallery at Nazareth Center for the Arts
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lehigh Art Alliance
info@lehighartalliance.org
Gallery at Nazareth Center for the Arts
30 E Belvidere St.Nazareth, Pennsylvania 18064
nazarethartsgallery@gmail.com