When three musical titans collide, expect fireworks. That's exactly what happens with Tu-Ner, a progressive rock supergroup that's anything but conventional. This trio unites Trey Gunn's ethereal Warr guitar, Pat Mastelotto's genre-bending percussion, and Markus Reuter's revolutionary touch guitar into something entirely new.

If you've lost yourself in a King Crimson album, you'll recognize Gunn and Mastelotto's sonic fingerprints. Gunn, who's woven his distinctive textures through collaborations with John Paul Jones and David Sylvian, brings that same boundary-pushing spirit to Tu-Ner. Mastelotto's hybrid acoustic-electronic drumming - which drove both King Crimson's experimental journeys and Mr. Mister and XTC's chart success - lays the foundation for the group's sonic adventures.

Completing the triangle is Markus Reuter, whose custom-designed touch guitar creates vast musical landscapes that defy categorization. Think of him as an architect of sound, crafting expansive environments where his bandmates can explore and experiment.

Live, Tu-Ner is less concert, more expedition into uncharted territory. The trio's improvisational chemistry transforms each performance into a unique journey, showcasing not just individual mastery but the telepathic interplay that comes from musicians at the peak of their craft.

Don't expect the familiar. Tu-Ner offers something rarer: a genuine adventure that pushes progressive rock into bold new territory.

