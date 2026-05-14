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Top Of The World - A Carpenters Tribute

Top Of The World - A Carpenters Tribute

Who can forget the incomparable music of the Carpenters? The popular brother/sister duo of the 70s and early 80s gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time.

This Carpenters Tribute Band brings the most authentic versions of the Carpenters music to the stage. No doubt, you will be singing along as they perform hits like; “Close To You”, “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Rainy Days And Mondays”, “Please Mr. Postman” and “Yesterday Once More”, to name a few.

Singer Debbie Taylor’s Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. Debbie captures the warm tones and contralto range that made Karen’s voice so unique. She is backed by a seven-piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. The band members are all multi-instrumentalists and at times use 3 keyboards to recreate the incredibly complex arrangements created by Richard Carpenter. The attention to detail paired with saxophone, trumpet, flute and many more instruments complete every song to perfection!

Sit back and enjoy as Debbie and her band takes you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music.

Sellersville Theater 1894
$55 to $102
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
https://www.st94.com

Artist Group Info

Sellersville Theater 1894
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple Ave
Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com
http://www.st94.com