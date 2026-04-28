Tom Chapin and Friends

With 29 recordings and hundreds of songs in his repertoire, Tom Chapin serves up a tasty mix of story songs, ballads, comedic and political songs, family music, sing-alongs, old-time folk classics and a favorite song or two of his late brother Harry’s. Tom accompanies himself on guitar, banjo and autoharp.

Tom Chapin’s performances appeal to all ages, his songs tell the stories of our times. Chapin presents a lively, interactive and fun-filled performance which engages the hearts, minds and imaginations of young listeners. His witty, life-affirming original songs convey positive messages about family, good food and the green earth. Lend your voice, sing a round, learn a song in sign language and discover the music of a didjeridoo.