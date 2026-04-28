Tom Chapin and Friends
Tom Chapin and Friends
With 29 recordings and hundreds of songs in his repertoire, Tom Chapin serves up a tasty mix of story songs, ballads, comedic and political songs, family music, sing-alongs, old-time folk classics and a favorite song or two of his late brother Harry’s. Tom accompanies himself on guitar, banjo and autoharp.
Tom Chapin’s performances appeal to all ages, his songs tell the stories of our times. Chapin presents a lively, interactive and fun-filled performance which engages the hearts, minds and imaginations of young listeners. His witty, life-affirming original songs convey positive messages about family, good food and the green earth. Lend your voice, sing a round, learn a song in sign language and discover the music of a didjeridoo.
Sellersville Theater 1894
$15.00 to $46.50
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
Artist Group Info
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple AveSellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com