© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Todd Albright – Authentic Country Blues Twelve-String Guitar | with our guest, Arthur Terembula

Todd Albright – Authentic Country Blues Twelve-String Guitar | with our guest, Arthur Terembula

Detroit-based country blues guitarist Todd Albright brings the deep traditions of pre-war blues to the Godfrey Daniels stage. Known for his commanding twelve-string guitar work and deep knowledge of the music’s origins, Albright draws from the repertoire of legends like Blind Willie McTell, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Leadbelly. His performances combine powerful playing with stories of the artists who shaped this music, offering audiences a rare look into the foundations of American culture. In the intimate setting of our Live Music Listening Room, Todd Albright delivers a performance rooted in history, craft, and the enduring spirit of the blues.

Opening the night is our guest, Arthur Terembula. Originally from Allentown, PA, Arthur Terembula is a touring artist and passionate student of the country blues and ragtime guitar. Terembula studied with Woody Mann, a modern master of country blues, to become a translator of the sounds of the 1920s and 1930s blues. He reimagines the music of those times, rewriting and interpreting the songs of Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, Elizabeth Cotten, Blind Blake, Rev. Gary Davis, and other country blues figures.

Godfrey Daniels
$26.63 ADVANCE | $31.82 DAY OF SHOW
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org