Todd Albright – Authentic Country Blues Twelve-String Guitar | with our guest, Arthur Terembula

Detroit-based country blues guitarist Todd Albright brings the deep traditions of pre-war blues to the Godfrey Daniels stage. Known for his commanding twelve-string guitar work and deep knowledge of the music’s origins, Albright draws from the repertoire of legends like Blind Willie McTell, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Leadbelly. His performances combine powerful playing with stories of the artists who shaped this music, offering audiences a rare look into the foundations of American culture. In the intimate setting of our Live Music Listening Room, Todd Albright delivers a performance rooted in history, craft, and the enduring spirit of the blues.

Opening the night is our guest, Arthur Terembula. Originally from Allentown, PA, Arthur Terembula is a touring artist and passionate student of the country blues and ragtime guitar. Terembula studied with Woody Mann, a modern master of country blues, to become a translator of the sounds of the 1920s and 1930s blues. He reimagines the music of those times, rewriting and interpreting the songs of Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, Elizabeth Cotten, Blind Blake, Rev. Gary Davis, and other country blues figures.

