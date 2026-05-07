The Volunteer Challenge - Celebratory Event

Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley's signature event! The Volunteer Challenge helps match corporate volunteer teams to nonprofits to complete long-lasting and high impact projects for the nonprofits. Projects are completed February through April and it all culminates in this event that celebrates the projects and incredible impact on the community.

This year, one of the projects featured WDIY! JVI, LLC came onboard to replace carpeting in the WDIY on-air studio and one of our offices. This refresh improved safety and the indoor air quality for staff and guests, as well as the appearance.

You can browse this year's other projects and vote for your favorite here.

