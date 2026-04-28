The Twenty Committee w/ The Tea Club

The Twenty Committee is a five-piece progressive rock band that has been writing and performing in the greater Philadelphia area since January 2012. They have independently released two studio albums—A Lifeblood Psalm (2013) and The Cycle Undone (2023)—both concept records that blend captivating melodies with progressive complexity. The current lineup—Geoffrey Langley (keys, lead vocals), Jeff Bishop (lead guitar, vocals), Joe Henderson (drums, percussion, vocals), Richmond Carlton (bass, harp, vocals), and Laura Giknis Langley (lead and background vocals, keyboards)—has developed an original sound shaped by shared influences including Rush, Steven Wilson, Gentle Giant, Steely Dan, Big Big Train, and Return to Forever.

Their most recent release, The Cycle Undone, was engineered by Rave Tesar (Renaissance), Jeff Bishop, and Brett Kull (Echolyn); features guest vocals from Annie Haslam (Renaissance, solo); and was mastered by Larry Fast (Synergy, Peter Gabriel). The album has been widely praised as “rich, nuanced, and unpredictable” (Albumrock) and “thoughtful and cleverly crafted” (iO Pages), with further acclaim from The Phantom Tollbooth and Sonic Perspectives. Tracks from the album have been featured on numerous podcasts and online radio stations, including Music in Widescreen, Epic Prog Radio, Xymphonia, and Progzilla, while the single “Embers” was shortlisted for PROG Magazine’s “Track of the Week.” Greg Spawton of Big Big Train named it his favorite prog release of the year in an interview with Progradar.org. Since its release, the band has resumed live activity, sharing bills with IZZ, opening for Big Big Train on the final stop of their 2025 North American tour, and headlining festivals such as ProgDay (NC) and Prog on the Ranch (FL).

