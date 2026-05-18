The Steepwater Band at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Steepwater Band at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
You should already know these songs. If the old saying about talent equaling success were true, then The Steepwater Band would already be a household name. Something primal lurks in their music, but always wrestling with emotions and stories that are everyday-ready ~ music at once strut-inducing sexy and brass knuckles honest, a sound evolved smartly & patiently through countless gigs, running the bulls whenever and wherever they’ve been welcomed since 1998.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
$24
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
The Steepwater Band
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West BroadwayJim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com