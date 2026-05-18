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The Grand Slambovian Halloween Ball

The Grand Slambovian Halloween Ball

Join the Slambovian Circus of Dreams for their annual Halloween show on Saturday, October 24th at Mauch Chunk Opera House.
Often called an “Americana Pink Floyd,” UK’s Maverick Magazine describes the Slambovian Circus of Dreams original acoustic rock as “the cool end of Americana”.

Mauch Chunk Opera House
$32
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

the Slambovian Circus of Dreams
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West Broadway
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com
https://mcohjt.com/