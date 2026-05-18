The Grand Slambovian Halloween Ball
The Grand Slambovian Halloween Ball
Join the Slambovian Circus of Dreams for their annual Halloween show on Saturday, October 24th at Mauch Chunk Opera House.
Often called an “Americana Pink Floyd,” UK’s Maverick Magazine describes the Slambovian Circus of Dreams original acoustic rock as “the cool end of Americana”.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
$32
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
the Slambovian Circus of Dreams
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West BroadwayJim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com