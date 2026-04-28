The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

The Everly Brothers' career lasted over half a century, they recorded 21 studio albums, sold more than 60 million records worldwide, had over 30 billboard top -100 singles, which still to this day is the record for most billboard charting hits of any sibling rock duo ever. They received numerous accolades in their later career, and influenced countless legendary artists of the 60s and 70s that came after them including The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Bee Gees, Crosby Stills and Nash…and the list goes on.

Since 2016, The Zmed Brothers (Zach and Dylan) and Burleigh Drummond Jr. (co-creator and drummer/singer), have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers with enthusiastic crowds all across the North America, at sea, and across the pond in numerous prestigious venues. The Zmed Brothers say, “The music of the 50s and 60s is nostalgic for us, our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that Don and Phil's contribution to Rock n Roll is greatly overlooked, especially by our generation. We are NOT impersonators. Our aim since we started the project is to do our best at honoring their brotherly legacy through our own spirits by representing the aesthetics of their iconic sound and by exploring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n' roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story,” and they do just that.

With a father, (Adrian Zmed) as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (Grease 2, Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker), and a mother (Barbara) as a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continuously strive to pay homage to their personal roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of comedic entertainment (a la Smothers Brothers) and contextual education in their performance. As brothers and musicians, Zach and Dylan Zmed both feel it is a privilege and a duty to contribute to a cause that supports the recognition and preservation of the intimate and singular origins of America's greatest Rock n' Roll singing sibling duo of all time.