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The Cold Stares at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Cold Stares at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Initially formed in 2012, The Cold Stares began their career as a duo, but expanded their sonic firepower with the addition of bassist Bryce Klueh in 2022. Fuzzed-out guitars, classic rock guitar riffs, and fleet-fingered Cream-style improvisations abound, as do nods to Delta blues and an emphasis on songwriting and lyricism.

Mauch Chunk Opera House
$29
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Cold Stares
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West Broadway
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com
https://mcohjt.com/