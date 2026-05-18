The Cold Stares at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Cold Stares at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Initially formed in 2012, The Cold Stares began their career as a duo, but expanded their sonic firepower with the addition of bassist Bryce Klueh in 2022. Fuzzed-out guitars, classic rock guitar riffs, and fleet-fingered Cream-style improvisations abound, as do nods to Delta blues and an emphasis on songwriting and lyricism.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
$29
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
The Cold Stares
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West BroadwayJim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com