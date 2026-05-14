Texas Flood - A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

Tommy Katona and Texas Flood have become one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas. Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues.

At the heart of this extraordinary band is guitarist and vocalist Tommy Katona. Hailing originally from Hungary, Katona possesses a rare talent that allows him to embody the spirit of Stevie Ray Vaughan with astonishing accuracy. His guitar playing is nothing short of phenomenal, mirroring SRV's blistering solos, soulful bends, and iconic tone with a precision that leaves audiences spellbound. Beyond his instrumental prowess, Katona's vocal delivery is eerily similar to Vaughan's, capturing the raw emotion and distinctive phrasing that defined SRV's singing. When Katona plays and sings, it's as if SRV himself has returned to the stage.

The rhythm section of this powerhouse trio is equally exceptional. Bassist Steve Buckner provides the foundational groove, laying down deep, resonant basslines with a masterful touch that perfectly complements Katona's guitar work. His rhythmic precision and soulful feel are indispensable to the band's authentic sound. Drummer Travis Montoya, with his dynamic and powerful drumming, propels the band forward, channeling Chris Layton's unmistakable shuffle and powerful fills. Montoya's percussive brilliance provides the backbone for the band's high-energy performances, locking in with Buckner to create an irresistible rhythm section.

Together, this Dallas-based tribute band has taken their electrifying show to stages across the United States and around the world. Their domestic travels have seen them headline renowned venues and festivals from coast to coast, while their international performances have brought the magic of Stevie Ray Vaughan to appreciative audiences in numerous countries. They are not merely playing songs; they are delivering an experience, a heartfelt homage to one of the greatest guitarists of all time, performed with a level of authenticity that truly sets them apart.

