Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute

Born in Seattle and raised in the Olympia area, Ted Vigil began performing at just ten years old, honing his craft in school concert, symphonic, and jazz bands as both a drummer and vocalist. That early foundation built the dynamic stage presence he’s now known for.

His talent quickly gained national attention. In 2006, Ted captured first place at Talent Quest in Laughlin, Nevada—competing against performers from 28 states as well as New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. He followed that victory by winning KOMO TV 4’s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look-Alike contest and was invited to perform twice for John Denver’s Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colorado.

Ted’s career has taken him around the world. In 2012, he was honored with the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association, recognizing his growing impact in the world of live performance and tribute artistry. His artistry reached another level through collaboration with Steve Weisberg, John Denver’s lead guitarist from 2010 to 2014. Weisberg praised Ted’s uncanny resemblance to Denver, noting, “A very strong physical resemblance… Uncanny!”—a testament to the authenticity Ted brings to every performance.

In 2016, Ted joined the prestigious “Kings of Country” tour in Australia, starring tribute artists for Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and John Denver, performing across 20 cities nationwide. Since then, he has continued to tour internationally, headlining theatres and captivating sold-out audiences across the United States.

More than a tribute artist, Ted delivers an immersive live experience—bringing legendary music to life with heart, precision, and a stage presence that leaves audiences feeling like they’ve witnessed the real thing.