Stewart Copeland - Have I Said Too Much?

Stewart Copeland, world‑famous drummer, founder of the most successful rock band of the 1980s, The Police, composer of film scores, video games, and operas, multi‑Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, writer and filmmaker, is heading out on his first American spoken‑word tour to talk about it all in his funny, intelligent, sharp, and unmistakably unique way.

A bona fide rock star, Copeland became an era‑defining figure after recruiting Sting and Andy Summers to form The Police in 1977. The band scored four consecutive No. 1 albums, won Grammy and BRIT Awards, sold 75 million records, and delivered hits including Message in a Bottle, Walking on the Moon, Don’t Stand So Close to Me, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, and the multi‑platinum Every Breath You Take. For a time, they were the biggest band in the world, and their 2007 reunion became the year’s highest‑grossing global tour.

After The Police disbanded in 1986, Copeland launched a prolific second act. His first major film score—Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumble Fish—won a Grammy and opened the door to decades of work across film, opera, ballet, chamber music, and world music. He later published two autobiographical books and created Police Deranged for Orchestra, a sweeping orchestral reimagining of the band’s catalog.

Music ran deep in the Copeland family. His brothers Miles and Ian became influential industry figures, while Stewart’s own musical awakening began in Beirut, sparked by early obsessions with The Beatles, The Kinks, and The Rolling Stones. Teenage epiphanies—one watching a girl dance to his drumming, another during a transcendent school performance—cemented his belief in music’s higher purpose.

Before forming The Police, he worked as a tour manager and played in the prog‑rock band Curved Air. Success with The Police was exhilarating but overwhelming, eventually pushing him toward film scoring, where he rediscovered joy and autonomy.

His remarkable life story now takes center stage in his first U.S. spoken‑word tour, Has He Said Too Much?, an evening of candid, funny, and deeply human reflections from one of music’s most inventive forces.