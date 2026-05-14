Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies) - Steven's Greetings

Steven Page will be touring with his Trio for a special series of shows to support his new holiday album,Steven’s Greetings, set for release in the fall of 2026. The highly anticipated release will be comprised of new originals, holiday favorites he wrote during his Barenaked Ladies years as well as traditional holiday songs sung by one of the most recognizable and powerful voices in music today. In additional to seasonal music, Steven will also be performing the hits we all know and love from across his nearly 40-year career.

Best known as a founding member of the alternative rock band Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page became one of the defining voices of 1990s alternative music through his sharp wit, emotional honesty, and distinctive vocal style. Alongside Ed Robertson, he helped form Barenaked Ladies in 1988, turning the group from a local Toronto favorite into an internationally successful act known for blending humor, clever storytelling, and heartfelt songwriting.

During his time with the band, Page co-wrote and performed many of their biggest hits, including “One Week,” “Brian Wilson,” “If I Had $1000000,” “Pinch Me,” and “Old Apartment.” His songwriting often balanced playful absurdity with themes of anxiety, relationships, fame, and self-reflection, helping Barenaked Ladies stand apart from other bands of the era. The group earned multiple Juno Awards, Grammy nominations, and a devoted global fanbase.

In 2009, Page left Barenaked Ladies to pursue a solo career. Since then, he has released several solo albums showcasing a more personal and mature musical direction while still retaining the melodic charm and lyrical intelligence that defined his earlier work. Beyond music, Page has appeared in theater productions, collaborated with orchestras, hosted podcasts, and remained active in Canadian arts and culture. Known for his charismatic stage presence and expressive voice, Steven Page continues to evolve as an artist while maintaining a strong connection with longtime fans who appreciate both his humor and emotional depth.