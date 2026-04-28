Simon Phillips & Protocol 6

Across more than four decades, legendary drummer Simon Phillips has shown an uncanny ability to excel in most any musical environment. Precision, intensity and emotion are hallmarks of Simon’s sound in every setting. And working with many of the world’s most prominent musicians from an early age, he has repeatedly made his mark through scores of historic recordings and tours around the globe.

By his twenties Simon had already worked with iconic figures including Jeff Beck, Jack Bruce, Pete Townshend, Al Di Meola, Jon Anderson, Jan Hammer, Stanley Clarke, Mike Oldfield, Brian Eno, and others. High-profile recordings and tours were soon to come with the likes of Mick Jagger, Asia, The Who, and many more. But it was the untimely death of drummer Jeff Porcaro that led to Simon’s 21-year presence in Toto (1992-2014), highlighted by ten albums and numerous world tours.

Simon’s own compositions and group concept began to gel with the Protocol II album in 2013. There have since been three more Protocol albums, including a Grammy nomination in 2018 for Protocol IV in the ‘Best Contemporary Instrumental Album’ category, culminating with Protocol V in 2022, a high energy driven collection of tunes with that Simon Phillips signature we’ve come to expect from the Protocol legacy.

The band features longtime electric bassist Ernest Tibbs (Allan Holdsworth), veteran keyboardist Otmaro Ruiz (John McLaughlin), Jacob Scesney on saxophones, and the brilliant young Los Angeles guitarist, Alex Sill.