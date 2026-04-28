Shinyribs defies genres as a sonic melting pot of Texas Blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis Soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock.

Led by Kevin Russell, the charismatic frontman with colorful suits and extravagant shoes who continuously swaps out an electric guitar for a ukulele and never falls short of creating a cinematic experience with on-stage antics that often include him donning a light-up cloak or leading a conga line through the crowd. Whether it's with a full ensemble, a scaled down band, or an intimate acoustic show, Kevin Russell's presence is nothing short of commanding and powerful.

Shinyribs puts on one of THE best live performances around, they stay busy in clubs and theaters all year and have played multiple festivals such as Merlefest, Skunk Fest, Redwood Ramble, High Sierra, DelFest, Chenango Blues Fest, Pagosa Folk & Bluegrass Fest, ACL Fest, Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Fest, Hogs For A Cause, Telluride Blues N Brews, Sandy Beaches Blues Cruise, Treefort Music Fest, Blind Willie McTell Fest, Outlaw Country Cruise. This band has close to 100% on repeat return requests and the reason is that their set is simply so much fun!

