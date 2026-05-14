Shane McAnally has written, and/or produced over 50 number one songs, garnered four Grammy Award wins (with 11 total nominations), been nominated for more CMA Awards than any other songwriter in history, and been named ACM’s Songwriter of the Year twice. He has written and produced songs for everyone from Sam Hunt to Kenny Chesney to Blake Shelton to Kacey Musgraves and received Billboard’s Trailblazer Award for his work both in country music and in championing voices in the LGBTQ community.

In 2012, McAnally founded SMACKSongs, which includes publishing, digital and management branches, and whose writers are credited with nearly 80 top 10 songs at country radio. SMACK also manages singer/songwriter Walker Hayes, who shot to superstardom with his smash hit “Fancy Like,” produced by McAnally.

On screen, he starred in NBC’s hit television show Songland alongside Ryan Tedder and Ester Dean. In 2023, McAnally brought the Tony Award-winning musical Shucked to Broadway – a production he wrote the music and lyrics for with his collaborator Brandy Clark. Shucked was nominated for 9 Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album during the 2023 season.

McAnally has made a career out of unforgettable storytelling. Now, he’s taking that same wit and heart from the writer’s room to the stage. He has sold out shows in major cities, including Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville with his latest venture in stand-up comedy. Shane McAnally proves that great storytelling–whether in song or comedy–always hits. Additionally, McAnally has been featured in the NYTimes, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The LA Times and on The Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR Tiny Desk, and more.

