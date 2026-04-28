Shakedown Citi - Celebrating the Music of the Grateful Dead

Shakedown Citi is a fresh new force on the jam band scene, born in the heart of a Grateful Dead parking lot at Citi Field in 2023. When the band's members crossed paths on Shakedown Street, something clicked - and the music hasn't stopped since.

Rather than imitating the Dead, Shakedown Citi channels their spirit - creating spontaneous, soulful performances that feel alive, adventurous and totally in the moment. Each set is a journey, full of unexpected twists, deep grooves and musical conversation that pulls even the most skeptical listener into the vibe. Every Shakedown Citi show begins long before the first note. Each setlist is thoughtfully and meticulously crafted from the Dead repertoire, affiliated catalogs and beyond, balancing deep cuts and beloved anthems, rarities and reprises. No two nights are ever the same - each performance stands as a work of art on its own, alive in its moment, while also fitting into the larger patchwork of the repertoire.

It's not just a tribute - it's the Dead, reborn.