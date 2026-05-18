Senior Instrumental Showcase at Charter Arts

The acclaimed Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department will hold its Senior Instrumental Showcase on May 21 at 7 PM — a special evening honoring the dedication, growth, and artistry of the school's graduating musicians.

Featuring a diverse and engaging program, the senior instrumentalists will take center stage with a collection of self-composed works, favorite selections from past solo performances, and newly prepared pieces that reflect their musical journeys and individual voices.

Tickets are $8 General Admission at CharterArts.org or at the door.