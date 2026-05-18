Senior Instrumental Showcase at Charter Arts
Senior Instrumental Showcase at Charter Arts
The acclaimed Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department will hold its Senior Instrumental Showcase on May 21 at 7 PM — a special evening honoring the dedication, growth, and artistry of the school's graduating musicians.
Featuring a diverse and engaging program, the senior instrumentalists will take center stage with a collection of self-composed works, favorite selections from past solo performances, and newly prepared pieces that reflect their musical journeys and individual voices.
Tickets are $8 General Admission at CharterArts.org or at the door.
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
$8 General Admission
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
321 East 3rd StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org