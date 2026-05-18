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Sarah Gross at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Sarah Gross at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Sarah's genuine storytelling and heartfelt performances have won the hearts of audiences near and far, cementing her place as a rising star in the indie folk music realm. She has been hand picked to open for artists such as Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bella White, Lawrence, Theo Kandel, Melt, Jade Bird, and more.

Mauch Chunk Opera House
$22
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Sarah Gross
JTAMS
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West Broadway
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com
https://mcohjt.com/