Rosé Garden Party
Rosé Garden Party
Join us May 14 for wine and hors d’oeuvres at a garden party with a purpose. The Rosé Garden Party takes place in the beautiful Therapy and Activities Garden of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, 3200 Center Valley Parkway, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Your donation of a bottle of wine valued at $30 or more or a bottle of spirits valued at $50 or more will be included in the popular Wine & Spirits Pull at the 2026 Gala in the Garden one June 6, 2026. The Gala benefits Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital Pediatric Unit, a 20-bed inpatient pediatric rehabilitation hospital in Bethlehem.
More Info
610-776-8342
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
Free entry if a $30 or more bottle of wine, or $50 or more spirit is brought
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
3200 Center Valley ParkwayCenter Valley, Pennsylvania 18034