Join us May 14 for wine and hors d’oeuvres at a garden party with a purpose. The Rosé Garden Party takes place in the beautiful Therapy and Activities Garden of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, 3200 Center Valley Parkway, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Your donation of a bottle of wine valued at $30 or more or a bottle of spirits valued at $50 or more will be included in the popular Wine & Spirits Pull at the 2026 Gala in the Garden one June 6, 2026. The Gala benefits Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital Pediatric Unit, a 20-bed inpatient pediatric rehabilitation hospital in Bethlehem.

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610-776-8342

