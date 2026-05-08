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Rosé Garden Party

Rosé Garden Party

Join us May 14 for wine and hors d’oeuvres at a garden party with a purpose. The Rosé Garden Party takes place in the beautiful Therapy and Activities Garden of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, 3200 Center Valley Parkway, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Your donation of a bottle of wine valued at $30 or more or a bottle of spirits valued at $50 or more will be included in the popular Wine & Spirits Pull at the 2026 Gala in the Garden one June 6, 2026. The Gala benefits Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital Pediatric Unit, a 20-bed inpatient pediatric rehabilitation hospital in Bethlehem.

More Info
610-776-8342

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
Free entry if a $30 or more bottle of wine, or $50 or more spirit is brought
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital
3200 Center Valley Parkway
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/location/good-shepherd-rehabilitation-hospital/