Rock to Remember presents Rock The Block
Rock to Remember presents Rock The Block
Rock to Remember presents Rock The Block, a full-day music festival and fundraiser honoring Tony Berardelli at The V Spot in Scranton. The event features live bands, food trucks, raffles, family-friendly activities, and more while raising awareness and funds for brain tumor research, support for families impacted by brain tumors, and scholarships for students pursuing music and the arts.
The V Spot
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rock The Block