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Rock to Remember presents Rock The Block

Rock to Remember presents Rock The Block

Rock to Remember presents Rock The Block, a full-day music festival and fundraiser honoring Tony Berardelli at The V Spot in Scranton. The event features live bands, food trucks, raffles, family-friendly activities, and more while raising awareness and funds for brain tumor research, support for families impacted by brain tumors, and scholarships for students pursuing music and the arts.

The V Spot
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rock The Block
https://fundrazr.com/RockTheBlock
The V Spot
906 Providence Road
Scranton, Pennsylvania 18508
https://www.vspotbar.com/