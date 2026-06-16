Reggae Night in Partnership with Movement Moves Media
Reggae Night in Partnership with Movement Moves Media
Red Fox comes to Union Terrace Amphitheater for Reggae Night with special guests G.O.E. Troupe and Space Kamp, hosted by Naj and DJ Romeo G. The free ArtsQuest Friday concert brings together reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, gospel, and genre-bending Rebel Hippies music for an evening in Allentown.
Union Terrace Amphitheater
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ArtsQuest
610-332-1300
info@artsquest.org
Union Terrace Amphitheater
200 S. St. & Elmo St.Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104