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Reggae Night in Partnership with Movement Moves Media

Reggae Night in Partnership with Movement Moves Media

Red Fox comes to Union Terrace Amphitheater for Reggae Night with special guests G.O.E. Troupe and Space Kamp, hosted by Naj and DJ Romeo G. The free ArtsQuest Friday concert brings together reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, gospel, and genre-bending Rebel Hippies music for an evening in Allentown.

Union Terrace Amphitheater
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ArtsQuest
610-332-1300
info@artsquest.org
https://www.artsquest.org/
Union Terrace Amphitheater
200 S. St. & Elmo St.
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104