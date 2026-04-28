Really Terrible Orchestra of PA free concert
Really Terrible Orchestra of PA free concert
This is RTO's second free Memorial Day Concert at the Bethlehem Area Public Library. The theme is "Remember and Honor." RTO will present selections from Americana history such as "Simple Gifts" and "Shenandoah."
Bethlehem Area Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Really Terrible Orchestra of Pennsylvania
rto.penn@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
RTO
rto.penn@gmail.com
Bethlehem Area Public Library
11 West Church Streetbethlehem , Pennsylvania 18018
4847779031
marketing@bapl.org