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Really Terrible Orchestra of PA free concert

Really Terrible Orchestra of PA free concert

This is RTO's second free Memorial Day Concert at the Bethlehem Area Public Library. The theme is "Remember and Honor." RTO will present selections from Americana history such as "Simple Gifts" and "Shenandoah."

Bethlehem Area Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Really Terrible Orchestra of Pennsylvania
rto.penn@gmail.com
https://www.rto-pa.com/contact-us

Artist Group Info

RTO
rto.penn@gmail.com
rto-pa.com
Bethlehem Area Public Library
11 West Church Street
bethlehem , Pennsylvania 18018
4847779031
marketing@bapl.org
bapl.org