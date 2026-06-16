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Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged

The Complete Works of Jane Austen

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged at the Schubert Theatre. Experience Austen’s world in a whirlwind tour through Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Emma, and more, condensed into 80 minutes of fast-paced comedy, costume changes, sharp humor, and modern mischief.

Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
$25 - 52
07:30 PM - 08:50 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
6102829455
pashakespeare.org
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station Ave
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100
https://www.desales.edu/news-events/act-1-productions/the-labuda-center