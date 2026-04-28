Pat Byrne – Irish Singer-Songwriter with a Roots-Driven, Gritty Americana Sound

“Pat Byrne lives in Austin and traffics in the kind of earnest roots rock championed by artists like Shakey Graves. His voice and songwriting chops show the reason he’s attracted a lot of attention. Look for a big second act from this artist.” – Tom Thornton, Riff Magazine

Pat Byrne’s journey from Ireland to Austin, Texas has shaped a sound that bridges tradition and modern Americana with clarity and confidence. After making waves at major festivals like SXSW and Kerrville, Byrne continues to build momentum with songs that carry both grit and reflection. His latest work leans into a more expansive, roots-driven style, pairing a textured voice with songwriting that feels both grounded and current. At Godfrey Daniels, audiences can expect a close-up experience of an artist whose music connects across borders in a true Live Music Listening Room setting.

