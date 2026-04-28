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One Man Dog – A James Taylor Tribute Experience with Ray Adkins and Band

One Man Dog – A James Taylor Tribute Experience with Ray Adkins and Band

One Man Dog – A James Taylor Tribute Show arrives at Godfrey Daniels on Friday, May 1 at 8PM, led by Philadelphia-area musician Ray Adkins. Known locally as the co-founder of The Manatees, Adkins launched this tribute after audiences repeatedly noticed how closely his voice matches the sound of James Taylor. The show features a mix of well-known favorites like “Fire and Rain,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “Carolina in My Mind,” along with deeper cuts from Taylor’s catalog.
Backed by a seasoned group of musicians with extensive touring, studio, and television experience, One Man Dog recreates the familiar sound of these classic songs with care and precision.

Godfrey Daniels
$30.78 ADVANCE | $35.98 DAY OF SHOW
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org