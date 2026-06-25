One Earth Reggae Festival

OneEarth Reggae Festival presented by Movement Moves Media is set for Saturday, July 11, 2026.

One of the nation’s largest reggae festivals brings the uplifting rhythms of reggae to the ArtsQuest SteelStacks campus for a day of music, culture and unity every year in July. Enjoy live performances from talented artists, vibrant food and craft vendors and a family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates peace, love and community.

This year’s lineup features headliner Jesse Royal, along with national acts including Latino reggae-rock Fayuca and New York’s The Big Takeover led by NeeNee Rushie.

The day begins at 12 p.m. with an all-levels yoga session on the Levitt Lawn, led by Sophie Hami of Hanna Chakra. Guests can also choose to attend a free screening of The Harder They Come, starring Jimmy Cliff, in the Frank Banko Alehouse at 12 p.m.

Live music across three stages (Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks, Air Products Town Square, and Williams Brew Stage) follows throughout the afternoon and evening, continuing until 1:30 a.m.

No tickets are required — just bring your positive energy and join us for an unforgettable day of music, movement, and community.

More Info