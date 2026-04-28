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Now & Zen: Mindful Moments, Lasting Impact

Now & Zen: Mindful Moments, Lasting Impact

For well over a decade, Shanthi Project has brought mindfulness to thousands of community members each year. This summer, we’re celebrating the story of our profound impact — along with the people whose passion, collaboration, and support have fueled it along the way. Grab a ticket and join the party!

→ Join us in honoring and awarding Shanthi Project’s longstanding partners, donors and supporters.
→ Bid in our silent auction, enabling expansion of our mindfulness programs & mental health support.
→ Enjoy delicious grazing tables and refreshing drinks.

All are welcome! Each ticket costs $45 and includes one complimentary drink of your choice.

Stone Farm Cellars 46
45
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shanthi Project
(610) 255-7230
info@shanthiproject.org
shanthiproject.org

Artist Group Info

Bar Torino
Stone Farm Cellars 46
46 Centre Square Circle
Easton, Pennsylvania 18042
https://stonefarmcellarsandvineyard.com/46-easton