Now & Zen: Mindful Moments, Lasting Impact

For well over a decade, Shanthi Project has brought mindfulness to thousands of community members each year. This summer, we’re celebrating the story of our profound impact — along with the people whose passion, collaboration, and support have fueled it along the way. Grab a ticket and join the party!

→ Join us in honoring and awarding Shanthi Project’s longstanding partners, donors and supporters.

→ Bid in our silent auction, enabling expansion of our mindfulness programs & mental health support.

→ Enjoy delicious grazing tables and refreshing drinks.

All are welcome! Each ticket costs $45 and includes one complimentary drink of your choice.