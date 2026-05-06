Motown & Paint - Community Art Experience
Motown & Paint - Community Art Experience
Motown & Paint is a vibrant, family-friendly creative event that blends the timeless soul of Motown with hands-on painting for all ages.
Motown & Paint is a vibrant, family-friendly creative event that blends the timeless soul of Motown with hands-on painting for all ages. Whether you're an artist, a music lover, or just looking for a stress-free activity, this experience brings the community together through rhythm, color, and creativity.
Relax, paint, sing along, and make memories. No experience needed — just your energy, your smile, and your love for good music.
Each session features:
🎨 Guided painting led by a guest instructor
🎶 Motown classics from icons like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Diana Ross, and more
👨👩👧👦 A welcoming space for kids, adults, families, and seniors
📸 Photo moments & take-home artwork
☕ Light snacks and community atmosphere
Relax
THEMES FOR EACH MONTH
- “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — mountains/landscape
- “My Girl” — flowers or silhouette art
- “Dancing in the Street” — city or abstract movement
- “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” — affirmation art
- “Superstition” — bold abstract color splashes
- “Stop! In the Name of Love” — heart-themed piece
All participants are invited to submit their Public Community Gallery Show, Fall/Winter 2026. This exhibition will celebrate creativity from all ages and feature selected pieces created during our Motown & Paint sessions. Submission details will be provided during each event.
MICHAEL FREEMAN -VISUAL ARTIST WILL BE GUIDING SESSIONS.
Music Provided by: DJ OZNO - THE ARTIST FOUNDATION.
WHAT’S INCLUDED
- Canvas
- Paint & brushes
- Step-by-step instructions
- All materials provided
- Motown playlist
- Take-home artwork
Ticket Options
- General Admission – $12
- Youth (Under 13) – $10
- Duo Ticket (Any 2 Guests) – $20
- Family/Group (3–5 Guests) – $35
Want to remember the experience. Check out our Merch Store for T-shirts, mugs, and all things. Proceeds support The Community Art Gallery Show in Fall/Winter 2026
https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/85772927-motown-and-paint-community-art-experience
Special Thanks to our Partners: Give A Blessing- Not for Profit and Ice House Performing Arts Collaborative.