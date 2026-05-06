Motown & Paint - Community Art Experience

Motown & Paint is a vibrant, family-friendly creative event that blends the timeless soul of Motown with hands-on painting for all ages.

Motown & Paint is a vibrant, family-friendly creative event that blends the timeless soul of Motown with hands-on painting for all ages. Whether you're an artist, a music lover, or just looking for a stress-free activity, this experience brings the community together through rhythm, color, and creativity.

Relax, paint, sing along, and make memories. No experience needed — just your energy, your smile, and your love for good music.

Each session features:

🎨 Guided painting led by a guest instructor

🎶 Motown classics from icons like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Diana Ross, and more

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A welcoming space for kids, adults, families, and seniors

📸 Photo moments & take-home artwork

☕ Light snacks and community atmosphere

Relax

THEMES FOR EACH MONTH

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — mountains/landscape

“My Girl” — flowers or silhouette art

“Dancing in the Street” — city or abstract movement

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered” — affirmation art

“Superstition” — bold abstract color splashes

“Stop! In the Name of Love” — heart-themed piece

All participants are invited to submit their Public Community Gallery Show, Fall/Winter 2026. This exhibition will celebrate creativity from all ages and feature selected pieces created during our Motown & Paint sessions. Submission details will be provided during each event.

MICHAEL FREEMAN -VISUAL ARTIST WILL BE GUIDING SESSIONS.

Music Provided by: DJ OZNO - THE ARTIST FOUNDATION.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Canvas

Paint & brushes

Step-by-step instructions

All materials provided

Motown playlist

Take-home artwork

Ticket Options

General Admission – $12

Youth (Under 13) – $10

Duo Ticket (Any 2 Guests) – $20

Family/Group (3–5 Guests) – $35

Want to remember the experience. Check out our Merch Store for T-shirts, mugs, and all things. Proceeds support The Community Art Gallery Show in Fall/Winter 2026

https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/85772927-motown-and-paint-community-art-experience

Special Thanks to our Partners: Give A Blessing- Not for Profit and Ice House Performing Arts Collaborative.