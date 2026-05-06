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Motown & Paint - Community Art Experience

Motown & Paint - Community Art Experience

Motown & Paint is a vibrant, family-friendly creative event that blends the timeless soul of Motown with hands-on painting for all ages.

Motown & Paint is a vibrant, family-friendly creative event that blends the timeless soul of Motown with hands-on painting for all ages. Whether you're an artist, a music lover, or just looking for a stress-free activity, this experience brings the community together through rhythm, color, and creativity.

Relax, paint, sing along, and make memories. No experience needed — just your energy, your smile, and your love for good music.

Each session features:
🎨 Guided painting led by a guest instructor
🎶 Motown classics from icons like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Diana Ross, and more
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A welcoming space for kids, adults, families, and seniors
📸 Photo moments & take-home artwork
☕ Light snacks and community atmosphere

Relax

THEMES FOR EACH MONTH

  • “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — mountains/landscape
  • “My Girl” — flowers or silhouette art
  • “Dancing in the Street” — city or abstract movement
  • “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” — affirmation art
  • “Superstition” — bold abstract color splashes
  • “Stop! In the Name of Love” — heart-themed piece

All participants are invited to submit their Public Community Gallery Show, Fall/Winter 2026. This exhibition will celebrate creativity from all ages and feature selected pieces created during our Motown & Paint sessions. Submission details will be provided during each event.

MICHAEL FREEMAN -VISUAL ARTIST WILL BE GUIDING SESSIONS.

Music Provided by: DJ OZNO - THE ARTIST FOUNDATION.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

  • Canvas
  • Paint & brushes
  • Step-by-step instructions
  • All materials provided
  • Motown playlist
  • Take-home artwork

Ticket Options

  • General Admission – $12
  • Youth (Under 13) – $10
  • Duo Ticket (Any 2 Guests) – $20
  • Family/Group (3–5 Guests) – $35

Want to remember the experience. Check out our Merch Store for T-shirts, mugs, and all things. Proceeds support The Community Art Gallery Show in Fall/Winter 2026

https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/85772927-motown-and-paint-community-art-experience

Special Thanks to our Partners: Give A Blessing- Not for Profit and Ice House Performing Arts Collaborative.

The Ice House
$12.51
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OCT 14 Entertainment
3477333396
oct14entertainment@gmail.com
https://oct14entertainment.com/
The Ice House
56 River Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
https://www.icehousetonight.org/