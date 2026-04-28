Mike Guldin and Rollin’ & Tumblin’ – Groove-Heavy, High-Energy Blues

“A well-seasoned band, having fun, playing great songs. Mike & the gang take their music to a new level!” – Terry Townson, Delbert McClinton Band

With more than four decades on the road, Mike Guldin brings a deep well of experience to every performance, backed by the tight, groove-forward sound of Rollin’ & Tumblin’. Drawing from classic blues, R&B, Southern rock, and soul influences, the band delivers expressive vocals, layered harmonies, and arrangements that stay locked in the pocket. Two-time finalists in the International Blues Challenge, they’ve built a reputation for shows that balance musicianship with an easy, confident stage presence—perfectly suited for the close-up experience of Godfrey Daniels’ Live Music Listening Room.

