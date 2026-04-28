Melody Trucks and The Fitzkee Brothers with Chris Vitarello – The Allman Brothers Band Legacy Meets the Next Generation of Southern Rock and Groove

Melody Trucks and the Fitzkee Brothers don’t just play Southern rock—they ignite it. Melody, daughter of Allman Brothers drum legend Butch Trucks, has carved her own lane with a voice that can preach, plead, and roar when the moment calls for it.

The Fitzkee Brothers bring the heat, fusing blues-soaked guitar work with groove-heavy rhythms and fearless improvisation that pulls from Southern rock, funk, and jam-band traditions.

Adding another powerful dimension is Chris Vitarello, a Blues Hall of Fame guitarist known for his lyrical, inventive playing and his time with Butch Trucks & The Freight Train Band, the Bruce Katz Band, and touring with Vanessa Collier. His presence creates a rare bridge between generations—connecting the music of Melody’s father’s era with the sound of what comes next.

Together, this lineup delivers a night of original music, deep grooves, and improvisation rooted in tradition but pushing forward at full speed.

For fans of: The Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Widespread Panic, The Meters, Derek & The Dominos, Parliament-Funkadelic

