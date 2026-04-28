Meet the Experts: Building Your Brand
Meet the Experts: Building Your Brand
Join us in-person at this exciting lunch
& learn where we'll dive into the world
of personal branding through the lens
of athletes. Learn how to boost your
image, connect with fans, and stand
out both on and off the field. Whether
you're an athlete or in any other
industry, this session is packed with
tips and real talk to help you and your
brand shine. Don’t miss out on this
game-changing experience!
DeSales University Center
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11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Council for Retail and Sales
6104343506
docogden@verizon.net
DeSales University Center
2755 Station AveCenter Valley, Pennsylvania 18034