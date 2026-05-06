Mayfair Festival of the Arts 2026

The Mayfair Festival of the Arts will return to Cedar Crest College over Memorial Day weekend, May 22-24, 2026. The festival, a Lehigh Valley tradition for more than 30 years, features a selection of art, crafts, food, and live entertainment.

Admission and on-site parking for the event are free.

The festival includes more than 35 artisan craft vendors and various food and beverage options. Family-oriented activities are centered in Franki’s Fun Zone, which features a climbing wall, Crayola table, inflatable obstacle course, trampoline, and a train ride.

The entertainment schedule for the weekend includes:

Friday, May 22: Rogue Diplomats (4 p.m.), Kristen Morgenstern (6 p.m.), and Go Go Gadjet (7 p.m.).

Saturday, May 23: The Large Flowerheads (noon), Stacy Gabel (2 p.m.), Billy Bauer Band (3 p.m.), Erin Kelly (4:30 p.m.), The Wonton Soups (5:30 p.m.), Kendal Conrad (7 p.m.), and Steal the Sky (8 p.m.).

Sunday, May 24: Class of ’84 (noon), Adeline Csontos (2 p.m.), The Castaway Band (3:30 p.m.), Melody Cruz (5:30 p.m.), and the Philadelphia Funk Authority (7 p.m.).

The festival will conclude Sunday night at 9 p.m. with a drone show featuring more than 200 illuminated drones.

Cedar Crest College has led the festival since 2018. All proceeds from the event support students through the Cedar Crest Fund.

Festival hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

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