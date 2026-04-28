May Flowers- Art Exhibition

Forks Area Art Society Announces “MAY FLOWERS” Floral Fine Art Exhibit at The Cottage

EASTON, PA — The Forks Area Art Society (FAAS) is pleased to announce the opening of “MAY FLOWERS,” a curated fine art exhibition celebrating the vibrant arrival of spring. The exhibition will be hosted at The FAAS Cottage in Easton, with an opening reception scheduled for Friday, May 1, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Enjoy refreshments, local art and Music by Ryan Bradley.

Event Details:

What: “MAY FLOWERS” Opening Reception

When: Friday, May 1, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: The FAAS Cottage, 700 Zucksville Rd. Easton, PA

Admission: Open to the public

May Flowers runs from May 1 - 31 - Hours SUN 3-6 Wed 7-8 or by appointment