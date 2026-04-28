May Flowers- Art Exhibition
May Flowers- Art Exhibition
Forks Area Art Society Announces “MAY FLOWERS” Floral Fine Art Exhibit at The Cottage
EASTON, PA — The Forks Area Art Society (FAAS) is pleased to announce the opening of “MAY FLOWERS,” a curated fine art exhibition celebrating the vibrant arrival of spring. The exhibition will be hosted at The FAAS Cottage in Easton, with an opening reception scheduled for Friday, May 1, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Enjoy refreshments, local art and Music by Ryan Bradley.
Event Details:
What: “MAY FLOWERS” Opening Reception
When: Friday, May 1, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: The FAAS Cottage, 700 Zucksville Rd. Easton, PA
Admission: Open to the public
May Flowers runs from May 1 - 31 - Hours SUN 3-6 Wed 7-8 or by appointment
The FAAS Cottage in the Woods
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Forks Area Art Society
info@forksart.org
The FAAS Cottage in the Woods
700 Zucksville RdEaston, Pennsylvania 18040
info@forksart.org