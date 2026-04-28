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May Flowers- Art Exhibition

May Flowers- Art Exhibition

Forks Area Art Society Announces “MAY FLOWERS” Floral Fine Art Exhibit at The Cottage
EASTON, PA — The Forks Area Art Society (FAAS) is pleased to announce the opening of “MAY FLOWERS,” a curated fine art exhibition celebrating the vibrant arrival of spring. The exhibition will be hosted at The FAAS Cottage in Easton, with an opening reception scheduled for Friday, May 1, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Enjoy refreshments, local art and Music by Ryan Bradley.

Event Details:
What: “MAY FLOWERS” Opening Reception
When: Friday, May 1, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: The FAAS Cottage, 700 Zucksville Rd. Easton, PA
Admission: Open to the public
May Flowers runs from May 1 - 31 - Hours SUN 3-6 Wed 7-8 or by appointment

The FAAS Cottage in the Woods
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Forks Area Art Society
info@forksart.org
www.forksart.org
The FAAS Cottage in the Woods
700 Zucksville Rd
Easton, Pennsylvania 18040
info@forksart.org
forksart.org