Marc Douglas Berardo & Louise Coombe – Story-Rich Americana and Folk from Two Award-Winning Songwriters

Marc Douglas Berardo and Louise Coombe bring two distinct songwriting voices together for an evening built on stories, craft, and connection. Berardo, a veteran performer with more than three decades on the road, is known for thoughtful songs, quick humor, and the kind of storytelling that draws listeners deep into the moment. Louise Combe pairs award-winning songwriting with a striking voice and a warm stage presence, weaving personal and historical stories between her Americana-folk songs.