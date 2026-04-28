Make Me an Angel: Tribute to John Prine – Performed by Ian Patrick Gallagher, William Melcher, and Duane Beller, with Special Guest Jillian Dolan

Make Me an Angel: Tribute to John Prine brings together Ian Patrick Gallagher, William Melcher, and Duane Beller for a night dedicated to Prine’s songwriting legacy. Formed in 2024, the project has drawn fans into theaters and venues with performances of well-known favorites and deeper cuts from his catalog. Featuring accomplished players from groups including Tavern Tan, Start Making Sense, Urban Achievers, Stray Seeds, and Me & My Uncle, the band delivers these songs with care and respect in the close-up setting Godfrey Daniels is known for.

