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Lucy Kaplansky – Acclaimed Folk Songwriter Known for Luminous Harmonies and Finely-Crafted Songs rooted in Clarity and Connection

Lucy Kaplansky – Acclaimed Folk Songwriter Known for Luminous Harmonies and Finely-Crafted Songs rooted in Clarity and Connection

Lucy Kaplansky brings her celebrated voice and songwriting to Godfrey Daniels for an intimate afternoon performance. From her early days in the New York folk scene alongside artists like Shawn Colvin and Suzanne Vega to a career marked by award-winning albums and acclaimed collaborations, Kaplansky has built a body of work rooted in clarity, connection, and finely crafted songs. Her music blends folk, pop, and Americana influences, carried by a voice long admired for its warmth and precision. This concert offers a rare chance to experience her songs up close in the welcoming setting of a true Live Music Listening Room.

Godfrey Daniels
$35.98 ADVANCE | $41.17 DAY OF SHOW
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org