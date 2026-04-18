Local Author Book Signing at Barnes & Noble

Local Author J.A. Marz to Host Book Signing at Easton Barnes & Noble

EASTON, PA — Local author J.A. Marz will host a special book signing for his latest release, It’s Sauce, Not Gravy!, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Barnes & Noble in Easton (4445 Southmont Way).

Following the success of his debut, Ciao Amore Mio…The Tale of Gabby and Gio, Marz returns with a sequel that dives deep into the heart of Italian-American traditions. The new book explores the warmth of family, the importance of heritage, and the lighthearted but passionate debate that has divided Sunday dinner tables for generations: is it "sauce" or is it "gravy"?

A resident of Bethlehem Township, Marz brings his decades of storytelling to the page, capturing the authentic spirit of Italy and its vibrant cultural roots.

"This book is about the traditions that keep families connected," says Marz. "I’m looking forward to meeting readers and fellow book lovers to finally settle the great debate - or at least enjoy the conversation over it."

Event Details:

What: Book Signing with Author J.A. Marz

Where: Barnes & Noble, 4445 Southmont Way, Easton, PA 18045

When: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost: Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and personalization.

For more information, visit the Barnes & Noble Easton Event Page.

