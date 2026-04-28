Live Concert – Bucks County Folk Society at Perkasie Patchwork Coffeehouse
Live Concert – Bucks County Folk Society at Perkasie Patchwork Coffeehouse
Perkasie Patchwork Coffeehouse and the Bucks County Folk Song Society will collaborate for the BCFSS Annual Members Showcase live concert on Saturday, May 9, 2026, 7:30 pm at Perkasie Mennonite Church, 320 W Chestnut St., Perkasie, Pa. PERFORMERS: Diggity, Side by Side, Joan and Steve, Higher Ground; Bottom Row: Fools and Prophets, Wes Powers, Too Many Cooks, Windswept. Finale led by Bert Coffman. All are welcome. Accessible.
Perkasie Mennonite Church
Free will offering
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Perkasie Mennonite Church
2152573117
coffeehouse@perkmenno.net
Perkasie Mennonite Church
320 W Chestnut StPerkasie, Pennsylvania 18944
2152573117
coffeehouse@perkmenno.net