Lights Out presents - The Jersey Beach Boys

Imagine yourself listening to the amazing hits of the Beach Boys, while watching the smooth moves of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.... LIGHTS OUT has re-imagined what The Beach Boys would be like if this actually had happened. Sing along to all of the west coast hits while you dance along with moves created by one of the greatest groups to hit the musical landscape. Get up and party with, LIGHTS OUT!

This popular multi-talented group has been entertaining audiences for years by focusing on the art of harmony and the pure sound of voices. With their infectious personalities, and their love of meeting the people who see them perform, LIGHTS OUT's shows are a MUST-SEE!

LIGHTS OUT has worked tirelessly over the years to find and perfect their signature sound. Starting out in their college dorm rooms as four friends who enjoyed singing, LIGHTS OUT now takes their shows from city to city across the nation.

