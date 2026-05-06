Lehigh Valley Chorale Presents: The Road Home

Join us for our spring concert series, The Road Home, celebrating 10 years of the Lehigh Valley Chorale. These concerts are a celebration of where we came from, where we are, and where our incredible ensemble is going. For this historic moment, we will be joined by the Lehigh Valley Chamber Orchestra, comprising nearly 40 skilled musicians. Works will include choral-orchestral pieces by George Frideric Handel, Johannes Brahms, Felix Mendelssohn, Stephen Sondheim, and Christopher Tin. Selected additional composers include Stephen Paulus, Stacey Gibbs, Charles Albert Tindley, and LVC’s first-ever commission by award-winning composer and conductor Dominick DiOrio.

This is a concert that you don’t want to miss, so grab your tickets now and join us in celebrating 10 years of community music!